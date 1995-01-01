RESOURCES BY AND ABOUT INTERRACIAL & MULTI-CULTURAL PEOPLE

This bibliography represents a fraction of literature on and relating to interracial and multicultural people. Most of these articles can be accessed by visiting your local library, or by going to the University of Michigan's Undergraduate or Graduate Library. Some citations are repeated in different categories.

Magazine, Newspaper, and Journal Articles

Interracial Adoption

"All in the Family." The New Republic January 24, 1994 p. 6-7.

"Adoption Across the Color Line." The Washington Post April 9, 1992 p. A26.

Arias, Ron and Luchina Fisher. "A Time of Trial." People Weekly September 16, 1991 p. 42-44.

Bagley, Christopher. "Transracial Adoption in Britain: A Follow-Up Study, with Policy Considerations." Child Welfare May-June 1993 p. 285-299.

Bartholet, Elizabeth, Charles Fried, and Carol Statuto Bevan. "Limits on Transracial Adoption Hurt Children." The New York Times December 8, 1993 p. A16.

Beck, Melinda. "Willing Families, Waiting Kids." Newsweek September 12, 1988 p.64.

"Black Children, White Parents." New York Times November 27, 1993 p. 18.

Brodinzsky, David M., Douglas Ramsay, and Leslie M. Singer. "Mother-Infant Attachment in Adoptive Families." Child Development December 1985 p. 1543-1551.

Brophy, Beth. "The Unhappy Politics of Interracial Adoption." U.S. News and World Report November 13, 1989 p. 72+.

Caudill, Pamela J. and Carl A. Kallgren. "Current Transracial Adoption Practices: Racial Dissonance or Racial Awareness ?" Psychological Reports April 1993 p. 551-558.

"Citing Law, Judge Takes Black Child from White Couple." The New York Times April 22, 1991 p. 22(L).

Duke, Lynne. "Couples Challenging Same-Race Adoption Policies." The Washington Post April 5, 1992 p. A1.

Egan, Timothy. "A Cultural Gap May Swallow a Child." The New York Times October 12, 1993 p. 8 (N) p. 16 (L).

Evans, Maureen McCauley. "Transracial Adoption: Questions and Challenges for Children and Parents Alike." The Washington Post November 8, 1993 p. B5.

Fefer, Mark D. "Should White Parents Be Allowed to Adopt Black Kids?" Glamour September 1991 p. 108.

Forbes Jr., Malcolm S. "Child Abuse." Forbes December 6, 1993 p. 25-26.

Glazer, Sarah. "Adoption: Do Current Policies Punish Kids Awaiting Adoption ?" CQ Researcher November 26, 1993 p. 1049.

Hayes, Peter. "Are Transracial Adoption Bad for Black Children ?" CQ Researcher November 26, 1993 p. 1049.

Hayes, Peter. "Transracial Adoption: Politics and Ideology." Child Welfare May-June 1993 p. 301-310.

Heiman, Andrea. "New Adoptive Families Open Up Ranks to Help Each Other." Los Angeles Times July 12, 1993 p. E3.

Johnson, Penny R. and Joan F. Shireman. "A Longitudinal Study of Black Adoptions: Single Parent, Transracial, and Traditional." Social Work May/June 1986 p. 172-176.

Kennedy, Randall. "Kids Need Parents - of Any Race." The Wall Street Journal November 9, 1993 p. A22(W) p. A18(E).

Lacayo, Richard. "Living: Cover Stories: Nobody's Children." Time October 9, 1989 p. 91-92.

Leavy, Walter. "Should Whites Adopt Black Children ?" Ebony September 1987 p. 76+.

Milgram, Joel and Lanthan D. Camblin Jr. "Reflections on Transracial Adoptions: Two Fathers' Perspectives." Social Work November 1982 p. 535.

McCalope, Michelle. "Should White Families Adopt Black Children?" Jet January 28, 1991 p.12-17.

Meer, Jeff. "Adopting the Melting Pot." Psychology Today April 1986 p. 17.

"Minority Adoption Law Overturned." Los Angeles Times January 2, 1992 p. A16.

Moreland, Richard L. and Michael L. Berbaum. "Intellectual Development within Transracial Adoptive Families: Retesting the Confluence Model." Child Development February 1985 p. 206-216.

"'New Kids' Brothers Recall Prejudice of Growing Up with Their Black Brother." Jet December 24-31, 1990 p. 28.

"An Outrageous Racial Standard." Los Angeles Times November 7, 1993 p. M4.

"Real Home at Last for a Family of 30." New York Times March 15, 1994 p. A16.

Sanders, Claire. "Mixed Feelings (Adoption)." New Statesman September 15, 1989 p. 26-27.

Scanzoni, Letha. "Should White Parents Adopt Black Children ?" Utne Reader November/December 1991 p. 59-60.

Shireman, Joan F., Kenneth W. Watson, and Penny R. Johnson. "Transracial Adoption and the Development of Black Identity at Age Eight." Child Welfare January/February 1987 p. 45-55.

Simon, R.J. and A.G. Thompson. "Should White Families Be Allowed to Adopt African American Children?" Health July/August 1993 p. 22 .

Smith, Lynn "Salvation or Last Resort ?" Los Angeles Times November 3, 1993 p. E1.

"Social Science and the Citizen: Transracial Adoption." Society May-June 1985 p. 2-3.

Tisdale, Sallie. "Adoption Across Racial Lines: Is It Bad for Kids ?" Vogue December 1991 p. 251.

"Transracial Adoption." Society May/June 1985 p. 2-3.

Tremitiere, Nicolle A. "I Should Have Had Black Parents." Utne Reader November/December 1991 p.60.

Turner, Judy and Barbara Raymond. "The Color of Love." Redbook August 1992 p. 140+.

Unger, Rusty. "The Lord is Their Shepherd." New York July 12, 1993 p. 19.

Vobejda, Barbara. "Legislation Fans Flames of Heated Interracial-Adoption Debate." The Washington Post March 19, 1994 p. A4.

Waldman, Steven and Lincoln Caplan. "The Politics of Adoption: If Adoption Can Cure a Variety of Social Ills and Make Children Happy, Why Isn't there More Of It." Newsweek March 21, 1994 p. 64-65.

Wangerin, Matthew. "The Education of Matthew Wagerin." Christianity Today May 27, 1991 p.16-19.

Weinberg, Richard A. and Sandra Scarr. "The Minnesota Adoption Studies: Genetic Differences and Malleability." Child Development April 1983 p. 260-267.

Wheeler, David L. "Black Children, White Parents: The Difficult Issue of Transracial Adoption." The Chronicle of Higher Education September 15, 1993 p. A8-A10.

"White Couple Ordered to Give Up Black Baby." The New York Times April 22, 1991 p. A10 (N).

"Whites Adopting Black Kids Works Out Well, Study Says." Jet March 23, 1987 p. 22.

Zurcher, Louis A., Michael L. Lauderdale, and Ruth G. McRoy. "The Identity of Transracial Adoptees." Social Casework January 1984 p. 34-39.

Zurcher, Louis A., Michael L. Lauderdale, and Ruth G. McRoy. "Self-Esteem and Racial Identity in Transracial and Inracial Adoptees." Social Work November 1982 p. 522-526.

Interracial Celebrities

Collier, Aldore. "Jasmine Guy: Sexy Snob on TV Has A Different World At Home." Jet December 12, 1988 p. 56-58.

Epstein, Robin. "Giancarlo Esposito." The Progressive December 1990 p. 34-37.

Goldman, Ellen. "Black (and White, Asian, Indian) Like Me: Golfer Tiger Woods is Multiracial." The Washington Post April 15, 1995 p. A15 col. 1.

Jenkins, Sally. "Twin Killer (Natalie Williams Has Set Her Sights On A Double Dip: She Wants To Win Olympic Gold Medals In Both Volleyball and Basketball)." Sports Illustrated February 22, 1993.

"Lisa Bonet Marries Musician Lenny "Romeo" Kravitz, Son of 'The Jeffersons' TV Star." Jet December 7, 1987 p.6.

Norment, Lynn. "The Many Talents of Paula Abdul" Ebony May 1990 p. 118-122.

Norment, Lynn. "Mariah Carey." Ebony March 1991 p. 54-58.

Norment, Lynn. "Mariah Carey: Singer Talks About Storybook Marriage." Ebony April 1994 p. 54-58.

Randolph, Laura B. "Halle Berry." Ebony December 1994 p. 114-115.

Ritz, David. "Jasmine Guy." Essence August 1988 p. 46-48+

Scott, Walter. "Personality Parade". Parade March 28, 1993 p.2.

"Two Sultry Spring Brides: Irene Cara, Jennifer Beals." Jet April 21, 1986 p. 52.

Interracial Children

Albrecht, Brian E. "Being Biracial: It's No Big Deal to Children of Mixed Colors." The Plain Dealer April 11, 1993 p. 1G+.

"Are The Children of Mixed Marriages Black or White?" Jet May 21, 1990 p. 52-54.

Barringer, Felicity. "Mixed Race Generation Emerges But Is Not Sure Where It Fits." New York Times September 24, 1989 section 1 p. 22.

Bowles, Dorcas D., Ed.D. "Bi-racial Identity: Children Born to African-American and White Couples." Clinical Social Work Journal Winter 1993.

Brown, Ursula M. "Black/White Interracial Young Adults: Quest For a Racial Identity." American Journal of Orthopsychiatry January 1995 p. 125.

Buttery, Thomas. "Helping Interracial Children Adjust." Biracial Children May 1987 p. 38-41.

Campbell, Patricia. "Conference Addresses Needs of Interracial Children." Interracial Books for Children Bulletin volume 15 no. 5 p.13-14.

Charles, Nick. "A Special Blend of American Folks". The Plain Dealer (Cleveland, OH) April 26, 1991 p. E-1+.

Capan, Mary Ann and Suarez, Cynthia. "Biracial/Biethnic Characters in Young Adult and Children's Books." Multicultural Review June 1993 p. 32-37.

Collins, James and David, Richard J. "Race and Birthweight in Biracial Infants." American Journal of Public Health August 1993 p. 1125-1129.

Crispell, Diane. "Interracial Children Pose Challenge for Classifiers." The Wall Street Journal January 27, 1993 p. B1 (W) p. B1 (E).

David, Richard J. "Race and Birthweight in Biracial Infants." American Journal of Public Health August 1993 p. 1125-1129.

Folaron, Gail and Peg McCartt Hess. "Placement Considerations for Children of Mixed African American and Caucasian Parentage." Child Welfare March-April 1993 p. 113-125.

Forna, Aminata. "A Racial Caste-Away?" British Cosmopolitan December 1988 p.71

Gibbs, Jewelle Taylor and Gloria Moskowitz-Sweet. "Clinical and Cultural Issues in the Treatment of Biracial and Bicultural Adolescents." Families in Society December 1991 p. 579-592.

Gonzalez, David. "For Afro-Amerasians, Tangled Emotions Surface." The New York Times November 17, 1992 p. C19 (N).

"Growing Concern for Interracial Children." Jet July 23, 1984 p. 36.

Herring, Roger D. "Biracial Children: An Increasing Concern for Elementary and Middle School Counselors." Elementary School Guidance and Counseling December 1992 p. 123-130.

Hess, Peg McCartt and Gail Folaron. "Placement Considerations for Children of Mixed African American and Caucasian Parentage." Child Welfare Mar/April 1993.

"Interracial Baby Boom." The Futurist May-June 1993 p.54-55.

Johnson, Ronald C. and Craig Nagoshi. "The Adjustment of Offspring of Within Group and Interracial/Intercultural Marriages: A Comparison of Personality Factor Scores." Journal of Marriage and Family May 1986 p. 279-284.

Ladner, Joyce. "Providing a Healthy Environment For Interracial Children." Interracial Books for Children Bulletin volume 15 no. 6 p. 7-8.

Lawren, Bill. "Interracial Kids." Omni February 1985 p. 36.

Leslie, Connie. "The Loving Generation." Newsweek February 13, 1995 v. 125 p. 72.

McNamee, Mike. "Should the Census Be Less Black and White?" Business Week July 4, 1994 p. 40.

Mura, David. "What Should I Tell Samantha, My Biracial Daughter, About Secrets and Anger?" Mother Jones September-October 1992 p. 18-21.

"No Place For Mankind." Time September 4, 1989 p. 17.

Norment, Lynn. "A Probing Look at Children of Interracial Marriages." Ebony September 1985 p. 156-162.

Parker, Linda Bates. "My Dad is Black, My Mom is White." The Black Collegian Sept-Oct 1992 p. 48-51.

Ponterotto, Joseph G., Barbara L. Jackson, and Christine Kerwin. "Racial Identity in Biracial Children: A Qualitative Investigation." Journal of Counseling Psychology April 1993 p. 221-231.

Poston, W.S. Carlos. "The Biracial Identity Development Model: A Needed Addition." Journal of Counseling and Development November/December 1990 p. 152-155.

Reid, T. R. "U. S. - Japan Custody Fights Gets Bitter." The Washington Post November 21, 1993 p. A32.

Richardson, Brenda Lane. "Not All Black and White." Glamour August 1992 p. 252.

Roberts, Marjory. "Mixed But Equal." Psychology Today April 1987 p. 18.

Rosin, Hanna. "Boxed In." The New Republic January 3, 1994 p. 12.

Stevens, Robin. "Growing Up Beige." Scholastic Update (teacher's edition) April 7, 1989 p. 9.

Thomas, Deborah. "Black, White, or Other?" Essence July 1993 v. 24 p. 118.

Updike, David. "The Colorings of Childhood." Harper's Magazine January 1992 p. 63-66 +

Updike, David. "Coloring Lessons." The New York Times Magazine July 31, 1994 p. 14.

Udansky, Margaret L. "For Interracial Kids, Growth Spurt". USA Today December 11, 1992 p. A-1+.

"War's Postscript (Vietnamese Children of American GI's Want to Leave Vietnam)." Life July 1988 p. 38.

Wardle, Francis. "Are You Sensitive To Interracial Children's Special Needs?" Young Children January 1987 p. 53-59.

Wardle, Francis. "Raising Interracial Children." Mothering Winter 1991 p. 111-117.

Whitaker, Charles. "The True Story of an Indiana 'White' Boy Who Discovered That He Was Black." Ebony October 1992 p.115.

Willerman, Lee. "Intellectual Development Of Children From Interracial Matings." Science December 1970 p. 1329-1331.

Williams, Oralander Brand. "I Just Don't Understand You (In Black and White)." Detroit News June 14, 1992.

Winn, Nancy N. and Priest, Ronnie. "Counseling Biracial Children: A Forgotten Component of Multicultural Counseling." Family Therapy 1993 volume 20 no.1 p. 29-36.

Wrights, B.J. "Can Santa Be Black?" Ms. December 1984 p.121-122.

Interracial Dating

"AL Principal Draws Fire for 'Racist' Prom Threat." Jet March 28, 1994 p. 6.

"Alabama Student Sues Principal Who Nixed Interracial Prom Dating." Jet April 4, 1994 p. 20-22.

Bentley, Rosalind. "Integrated Family in Imperfect World." Minneapolis Star Tribune June 20,1990 p. 1A, 15-16A.

"Boycott in Alabama Protests Rehiring of Principal." The New York Times April 6, 1994 p. A8.

Brown, John A. "Casework Contacts with Black-White Couples." Social Casework January 1987 p.24-29.

Campbell, Bebe Moore. "Brothers and Sisters." The New York Times Magazine August 23, 1992 p. 18.

Castor, Marcia. "Special Rap on Interracial Dating." YSB April 30, 1993 p. 52.

Coleman, Wanda. "The Evil Eye." Los Angeles Times August 14, 1994 p. MAG5 col. 1.

"Comments on Interracial Dating Bring Divided Prom in Alabama." The New York Times April 25, 1994 p. A9.

Freedman, Samuel G. "Love and Hate in Black and White." New York Times June 2, 1991 v.140 Sec. 2 p. H15(N).

George, Lynell. "Cross Colors." Los Angeles Times March 27, 1994 p. E1.

Harrison, Eric. "Her Dream Becomes a Nightmare." Los Angeles Times September 21, 1993 p. A1.

Herbert, Bob. "The Prom and the Principal." New York Times March 16, 1994 p. A21.

"Interracial Dating." Consider University of Michigan November 26, 1990.

"Interracial Dating: Yes or No ?" The Black Collegian March-April 1993 p. 31-34.

Lambert, Pam. "The Course of True Love: An Interracial Romance Makes Boris Becker a Target of Bigots in Germany." People Weekly August 1993 p. 105-106.

Mc Farlin, Jim. "Coloring Opinion." Detroit News June 10,1991 p. 1D-2D.

Miles, Patricia. "Black Women and White Men." Essence October 1983 p.94-96+.

Norment, Lynn. "Black Men White Women: What's Behind the New Furor?" Ebony November 1994 p. 44.

O'Neal, Toni D. "Interracial Couples." Upscale December/January 1991 p.16-18.

Pinckney, Darryl. "The Handbook of Interracial Dating." The New Yorker January 20, 1992 p. 29-38.

Poussaint, Alvin F. "The Black Male-White Female: An Update." Ebony August 1983 p. 124-128.

"Probe Interracial Dating Policy at Bible College." Jet February 23,1987 p.21.

Randolph, Laura B. "Black Women/White Men What's Going On?" Ebony August 1989 p.154-158+.

Romano, Lois and Jaqueline Trescott. "Love in Black and White." Redbook February 1992 p.88-94.

Slaughter, Lynn. "Interracial Couples Express No Regrets." Ann Arbor News June 16, 1991 p. A1, A7.

Smothers, Ronald. "A Fuss in Alabama: Guess Who's Coming to the Prom." The New York Times March 20, 1994 p. E2.

Smothers, Ronald. "Principal Causes Furor on Mixed-Race Couples." New York Times March 16, 1994 p. A16.

Todd, Judith. "Attitudes Toward Interracial Dating: Effects of Age, Sex, and Race." Journal of Multicultural Counseling and Development October 1992 p. 202-208.

Tucker, Dorothy. "Guess Who's Coming To Dinner Now?" Essence April 1987 p.45-46+.

Tucker, M. Belinda and Claudia Mitchell-Kernan. "New Trends In Black American Interracial Marriage: The Social Structural Context." Journal of Marriage and Family February 1990 p.209-218.

Turner, Renee D. "Interracial Couples in the South." Ebony June 1990 p.41-44+

Walton, Scott. "Crossing the Date Line." Detroit Free Press October 9, 1992 p.1F-2F.

Weathers, Diane, ed. "White Boys." Essence April, 1990 p.64-66+.

"You Can't Join Their Clubs' Six Mixed Couples Talk About Love, Marriage and Prejudice." Newsweek June 10,1991 p.48-49.

"Youths Shouting Slurs Attack Interracial Couple." The New York Times July 19, 1991 p. B12(N).

Interracial Issues in the Media

Adams, Jacqueline. "The White Wife." The New York Times Magazine September 18, 1994 p. 36.

Ames, Christopher. "Restoring the Black Man's Lethal Weapon: Race and Sexuality in Contemporary Cop Films." Journal of Popular Film and Television Fall 1992 p. 52-60.

Atkins, Elizabeth and Tarek Homanda. "Interracial Couples Call "Jungle Fever" Discouraging." Detroit News June 7, 1991 1A+

Canby, Vincent. "Jungle Fever, Spike Lee's Comedy of Sorrow." New York Times June 7, 1991 p. B1, B7.

Cardullo, Bert. "Law of the Jungle." The Hudson Review Winter 1992 p. 639-647.

Collier, Aldore. "The Robert Guillaume Show." Jet April 24, 1990 p. 58-60.

Cose, Ellis. "Caught Between Two Worlds: Why Simpson can't overcome the barriers of race." Newsweek July 11, 1994 p. 28.

Crouch, Stanley. "Another Drink of the Blues: The Race Card in the O.J. Simpson Case." Los Angeles Times July 31, 1994 p. M1 col. 1.

Huffhines, Kathy. "Missed Opportunity Chills Jungle Fever." Detroit Free Press June 7, 1991 p. 1C-4C.

Johnson, Robert E. "Bill Cosby Tells Why There Is No Interracial Dating On His TV Show." Jet November 11, 1985.

Kroll, Jack. "Spiking a Fever." Newsweek June 10, 1990 p. 44-47.

"The Last Taboo? Does Wave of Interracial Movies Signal a Real Change?" Ebony September 1991 p. 74-77.

Levitt, Shelley. "Mixed Match: Tamara Tunie's Marriage Makes Soap History." People Weekly October 19, 1992 p. 115.

"Montel Williams Blasts Critics of His White Wife." Jet December 20, 1993 p. 54-55.

"Movies and TV Feature Interracial Love." Jet September 10, 1990 p. 58-60.

Njeri, Itabari. "The Myth of Race and The Jungle Fever Fallacy." Emerge October 1991 p. 59-60.

Norment, Lynn. "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner Now? The Sudden Upsurge of Black Women/White Men Celebrity Couples." Ebony September 1992 p. 48-51.

Peterson, David and Syl Jones. "Media Not Only Reports Racial Attitudes, It Aggravates Them." Minneapolis Star Tribune June 21, 1990 p. 1A, 21A-25A.

"Spike Lee Falls Out With Jazzman Bill Lee Over Mixed Marriage." Jet May 16, 1994 p. 56.

State Journal Wire Reports. "Outspoken Spike." Lansing State Journal June 8, 1991 p. 1D.

Sterrit, David. "Lee Follows His Own Tough Act." Christian Science Monitor June 13, 1991.

Strauss, Bob. "Interracial Love Now Swims In Mainstream." Ann Arbor News December 16, 1992 p. C1-C2.

Walker, Yvette. "The Black and White of Being Biracial." Detroit News February 17, 1993 p. E1, E7.

"Whoopi Goldberg Defends Ted Danson's Blackface Act at Friars Club Roast." Jet October 25, 1993 p. 12-14

Interracial Marriage and Families

Abramowitz, Michael. "After 60 Years, Welcome at Last." The Washington Post September 28, 1992 p. B1.

Ansley, Leslie. "The New Theory of Relativity." USA Weekend November 16-18, 1990 p.6-10.

Arnout, Susan. "What Makes Love Last: A Rare Interview with James Michners." McCalls February 1987 p.166-172.

Balzar, John. "Biracial Families Se a Road to Equality Paved with Diversity." Los Angeles Times October 7, 1992 p. A5.

Blumenfeld, Laura. "The Nominee's Soul Mate." The Washington Post September 10, 1991 p. F1.

Bovee, Tim. "Interracial Couples Increase." The Plain Dealer , n.d. 1992.

Brown, John A. "Casework Contacts with Black-White Couples." Social Casework January 1987 p. 24-29.

Brown, Keith M. "Love With a White Woman." Essence May 1994 p. 56.

Brown, Phil. "Black-White Interracial Marriage: A Historical Analysis." Journal of Intergroup Relations 1989-1990 p. 26-36.

"Buchanan Aide is Removed Over Mixed-Marriage View." The New York Times January 29, 1992 p. A14 (L).

Bush, David A. "Ozone Anxiety: It's a White Thing." Harper's December 1993 p. 28-29.

"Carson's Son Claims AIDS To Make Girlfriend Abort Baby, Judging Nixes Test." Jet August 3,1987 p.13-14.

Carter, Richard G. "Weathering Prejudice." The New York Times Magazine August 4, 1991 p.14.

Cheers, D. Michael. "Britain's Most Amazing Twins." Ebony April 1984 p.44-48.

Cheers, D. Michael. "A Visit with Unusual Twins - One Is Black, The Other White." Jet June 2, 1986 p.30-32.

Clulow, Christopher. "Marriage Across Frontiers: National, Ethnic, and Religious Differences in Partnership." Sexual and Marital Therapy 1993 volume 8 no. 1 p. 81-87.

Collins, John. "Mixed Marriages 67 Years Ago Has 3 Generations of Mixed Descendants." Jet June 6, 1987 p. 14-16.

Cooper, Bernard. "Picking Plums." Harper's August 1992 p. 68-73.

"Cosmo's Update on Interracial Marriages." Cosmopolitan November 1989 p. 268-271.

Davidson, Jeanette R. "Theories About Black-White Interracial Marriage: A Clinical Perspective." Journal of Multicultural Counseling and Development October 1992 p. 150-157.

Duke, Lynne. "25 Years After Landmark Decision, Still the Rarest of Wedding Bonds." The Washington Post June 12, 1992 p. A3.

Faulker, Jan and George Kitahara Kich. "Assessment and Engagement Stages in Therapy With the Interracial family." Hanses, James ed. Cultural Perspective in Family Therapy. Rockville, MD: Aspen Systems Corp., ©1983, p.78-90.

Faulkner, Kim. " I Just Don't Understand You." Detroit Free Press Magazine. May 9, 1993 p.5.

"Former P.O.W. in Iraq is Sent Hate Mail for Wedding Black." The New York Times January 10, 1992 p. A14 (L).

Gadberry, James H. and Richard A. Dodder. "Educational Homogamy in Interracial Marriages: An Update." Journal of Social Behavior and Personality 1993 p. 155-163.

Gilbreath, Edward. "How Our Children Surprised Us." Christianity Today March 7, 1994 p. 32-33.

Goldman, Ari L. "Choosing Jews." The New York Times October 23, 1993 p. 8 (N) p. 8 (L).

"Hate Mail is Sent to Interracial Army Couple." The New York Times January 9, 1992 p. A12(N) p. A14(L).

"Holding the Baby." New Statesmen September 1, 1989 p.5.

Holston, Mary Ann and Deborah G. "Tolerance, Sociability, Sex, and Race: Correlated of Attitudes Toward Interracial Marriage." Psychological Reports April 1988 p. 518.

"Johnny Carson To Face Queries On Son's Support." Jet July 6, 1987 p.4.

"Johnny Carson's Son Must Pay Support for Black Child Who Was Living on Welfare." Jet April 13,1987 p.52-53.

"Judging Morality: Sexual Behavior and Legal Consequences in the Late Nineteenth-Century South." Journal of American History December 1991 p. 835-856.

Kalmijn, Matthis. Trends in Black/White Intermarriage. Social Forces September 1993 p. 146.

Kantrowitz, Barbara. "Colorblind Love," Newsweek March 7, 1988 p. 40-41.

Kelly, Katie. "The Christmas That Changed My Life." McCalls December 1990 p.65-68+

King, Colbert I. "The Fuss Over Mixed Marriages." The Washington Post September 24, 1991 p. A23.

Kondracke, Morton. "Blenders." The New Republic September 21, 1992 p. 50.

Kouri, Kristyan M. and Marcia Lasswell. "Black-White Marriages: Social Change and Intergenerational Mobility." Marriage and Family Review 1993 p. 241-255.

La Trope, Katrina and Van Collie, Shimon-Craig. "A Marriage in Black and White: Shimon-Craig, Katrina." Essence February 1995 p. 62.

Lin, Jeanne L. Ph.D. "Marital Satisfaction and Conflict in Intercultural Correspondence Marriage." Dissertation Abstract International vol. 52 no. 1 July 1991.

Macpherson, David A. & James B. Stewart. "Racial Difference In Married Female Labor Force Participation Behavior: An Analysis Using Interracial Marriages." The Review of Black Political Economy / Summer 1992 p. 59-68.

Margolick, David. "A Mixed Marriage's 25th Anniversary of Legality." The New York Times June 12, 1992 p. B9 (N) p. B20 (L).

McGuire, William Michael. "Key Influences on Interracial Mate Selection." Dissertation Abstracts International February 1993 Volume 53 (8-A) 3001.

Minebrook, Scott. "The Pain of a Divided Family." U.S. News & World Report December 24, 1990 p.44.

"Montel Williams Blasts Critics of His White Wife." Jet December 20, 1993 p. 54-55.

Myra, Harold Lawrence. "Love in Black and White." Christianity Today March 7, 1994 p. 18-19.

Nash, Philip Tajitsu. "When Marriage Was Illegal." The Washington Post June 14, 1992 p. C5.

"Nearly 1.2 Million American Marriages are Interracial." Los Angeles Sentinel February 25, 1993 p. A-15.

"Numbers Increase on Interracial Marriages." Jet July 30, 1984 p.26.

O'Hare, William P. "America's Minorities- - The Demographics of Diversity." Population Bulletin December 1992 p. 2-47.

Osawa, Chikako. "International Marriage: Window for Understanding." Japan Quarterly July-September 1991 p. 292-300.

Otten, Allen L. "Interracial Marriages Increase, But Still Rare." The Wall Street Journal May 9, 1991 p. B1.

Pascoe, Peggy. "Race, Gender, and Intercultural Relations: The Case of Interracial Marriage." Frontiers 1991 p. 5-18.

Park, Jeannie and Priscilla Turner. " A Father's Deed, A Son's Pain." People May 28, 1990 p. 45-49.

Paset, Pamela S. and Ronald D. Taylor. "Black and White Women's Attitudes Toward Interracial Marriage." Psychological Reports December 1991 69: 753-4.

"Percentages Remain Tiny for Interracial Marriages." The Wall Street Journal July 17, 1992 p. B5(E).

Perkins, Mitali. "Guess Who's Coming to Church?" Christianity Today March 7, 1994 p. 30-33.L

Peterson, David. "Racial friction In the Land of Liberals." Minneapolis Star Tribune June 16, 1990 p. 1A, 14-15A.

Pressley, Sue Anne. "The Color of Love; In a Country Transfixed By Race, Black-White Couples Turn To Each Other For Support." The Washington Post August 22, 1994 p. B1 col. 2

Prinzing, Fred and Anita. "How Our Children Surprised Us." Christianity Today March 7, 1994 p. 32-33.

Quidlen, Anna. "Three-Letter Word." The New York Times August 24, 1991 p.19(N) p.25(L).

Richardson, Boyce. "All In the Black and White Family". The Toronto Star. October 10, 1992 p. D1.

Romano, Lois and Jacqueline Trescott. "Love in Black and White." Redbook February 1992 p. 88-92+.

Royke, Mike. "The Wedding Band." Reader's Digest March 1995 p. 117.

"Ruth Pointer, 47, Pregnant with Twins in Happy Interracial Marriage." Jet May 17, 1993 p. 30-32.

Sandefur, Gary D. " American Indian Migration and Economic Opportunities." International Migration Review volume 20 no, 1 p. 55-68.

Sandefur, Gary D. and Trudy McKinnell. "American Indian Intermarriage." Social Science Research 1986 volume 15 p. 347-371.

Schoen, Robert and John D. Woolredge. "Marriage Choices in North Carolina and Virginia, 1969-71 and 1979-81." Journal of Marriage and Family May 1989 p. 465-481.

Shapiro, Laura. "Children of The Rainbow." Newsweek November 19, 1984 p. 120-122.

Smolowe, Jill. "Intermarried ... with Children." Time Fall 1993 p. 64-65.

Stephan, Walter G. and Cookie White Stephan. "Intermarriage: Effects on Personality, Adjustment, and Intergroup Relations in Two Samples of Students." Journal of Marriage and the Family February 1991 p. 241-250.

Stewart, Ted. "The Mixed Couple Who Live In A Colorblind World." Sepia v. 21 p. 24+.

Stone, Elizabeth. "Love and Bigotry." Glamour February 1992 p.168-169+.

Suguro, Ed. "PANA Conference Presents World View of Interracial Marriage." Northwest Nikkei August 1993 p.5

Syvervd, Kent D. "The Census Frowns On Mixed Marriages, Mixed Race Kids." Detroit Free Press April 11, 1990 p. 7A.

Tucker, M. Belinda and Claudia Mitchell-Kernan. "New Trends In Black Interracial Marriage: The Social Structural Context." Journal of Marriage and Family February 1990 p.209-218.

Turner, Renee D. "Interracial Couples In The South." Ebony June 1990 p. 41-44+

"Twins: One Black, One White Born To Interracial Pair." Jet July 31, 1989 p.16-17.

"Unfixing race: Class, Power, and Identity in an Interracial Family." Virginia Magazine of History and Biography July 1994 p. 349-380.

"Vital Statistics on Mixed Marriages." The Washington Post October 4, 1994 p. WH5 col. 2.

Wallace, Amy. "This Is An Ongoing Compromise." Los Angeles Times November 16, 1992 v111 p. J 7 col 1.

Wardle Francis. "Raising Interracial Children." Mothering Winter 1991 p. 111-117.

"White Contestant Claims She's Barred from Pagent Because Hubby's Black." Jet August 16, 1993 p. 27.

"White House Cook Sues After Threats Arise Over His Interracial Marriage." Jet July 12, 1993 p. 12-13.

Wilkerson, Isabel. "Black-White Marriages Rise, But Couples Face Scorn." The New York Times December 2, 1991, p. A1(N) p. A1(L).

Wilkerson, Isabel. "Interracial Marriage Rises, Acceptance Lags." The New York Times December 2, 1991, p. A1(N) p. A1(L).

Wilson, Barbara Foley. "Marriages Melting Pot." American Demographics July 1984 vol 6 p. 34-37 +.

"Winner of Nobel Prize in Economics Credits Wife of 44 Years for Her Role." Jet November 1, 1993 p. 5-6+.

"Woman Who Changed Laws That Prevented Mixed Marriage Tells What It Was Like Then." Jet November 9, 1992 p. 12-15.

Wong, Morrison G. "A Look at Intermarriage Among the Chinese in the United States in 1980." Sociological Perspectives 1989 p. 87-107.

"World Trends and Forecasts: Demographics: Interracial Baby Boom." Futurist May-June 1993 p. 54-55.

Yudkin, Marcia. "Chen's Mother." The New York Times Magazine October 20, 1991 p. 22+.

Interracial People

Atkins, Elizabeth. "For Many Mixed Race Americans, Life Isn't Simply Black or White." New York Times June 5, 1991 p. B8.

Atkins, Elizabeth. "Reading, 'Riting and Race Relations." New People Jan/Feb 1992 p.10-11.

Barringer, Felicity. "Mixed Race Generation Emerges But Is Not Sure Where It Fits." New York Times September 24, 1989 section 1 p.22.

Brown, Yasmin A. and Anne Montague. "Choosing Sides." New Statesman and Society February 7, 1992 p.14-15.

Butler, Priscilla. "My White Father." Harper's Magazine November 1989 p.36-40.

Courtney, Brian A. "Freedom From Choice: Being Biracial Has Meant Denying Half My Identity." Newsweek February 13, 1995 p. 16.

French, Mary Ann. "Subtle Shades of the Rainbow." The Washinton Post February 7, 1994 p. C1 col. 3.

Haizlip, Shirlee Taylor. "Passing." American Heritage February/March 1995 p. 46.

Jones, Lisa and Hettie. "Mama's White." Essence May 1994 p. 78.

Mahdesran, Linda. "It's Not Easy Being Green: On The Difficulties of Being Multiracial." U.S. News & World Report November 23, 1987 p.8.

Minebrook, Scott. "The Pain of a Divided Family". U.S. News & World Report December 24, 1990 p. 40.

Mitchell, John L. "Back in the USA." Los Angeles Times September 1, 1991 p. J1.

"Multi-Racial Multi-Cultural Group Builds Bridges Across Racial Lines." In the Affirmative University of Michigan November , 1992

Murphy, Shigematsu, Stephen L. H. "The Voices of Amerasians: Ethnicity, Identity, and Empowerment in Interracial Japanese Americans." Dissertation: Harvard University 1987 243 pp.

Njeri, Itabari. "Who Is Black?" Essence September 1991 p.64-66+

Pagnozzi, Amy. "Mixing It Up." Mirabella September 1991 p.130-132.

Poe, Janita. "Multiracial People Want a Single Name That Fits." Chicago Tribune May 3, 1993 p. A-1+.

"Rebirth of a Nation. Computer Style." Time Fall 1993 (Special Issue) p. 66-67.

Sandor, Gabriella. "The 'Other' Americans." American Demographics June 1994 p. 36.

Santiago Roberto. "Black and Latino." Essence November 1989 p.12

Scales-Trent, Judy. "Commonalties: On Being Black and White, Different and the Same." Yale Journal of Law and Feminism Spring 1990 p. 305-327.

Shanker, Wendy. "New Group Discusses Multi-Racial Issues." Michigan Daily September 20, 1989 p.3.

Racial Identity

Cose, Ellis. "One Drop of Bloody History: Americans Have Always Identified Themselves on the Basis of Race." Newsweek February 13, 1995 p. 70.

Forbes, Jack D. "The Manipulation of Race, Caste and Identification: Classifying Afro Americans, Native Americans, and Red-Black People." The Journal of Ethnic Studies volume 17, number 4 p.1-51.

Fortney, Nancy. "The Anthropological Concept of Race." Journal of Black Studies September 1977 p.35-55.

French, Mary Ann. "Subtle Shades of the Rainbow." The Washington Post February 7, 1994 p. C1.

Norment, Lynn. "Who's Black and Who's Not?" Ebony March 1990 p.136-139.

Magnet, Myron. "Can Your Kid Become President?" Fortune June 5, 1989 p. 271-284.

Morganthau, Tom. "What Color is Black?" Newsweek February 13, 1995 p. 62.

Vaz, Valerie. "What Are You?" Essence October 1994 p. 63.

Walker, Yvette. "The Black and White of Being Biracial." The Detroit News February 17, 1993 Section E & E7.

Wheeler, David L. "Helping Mixed-Race People Declare Their Heritage." The Chronicle of Higher Education September 7, 1994 p. A8.

Wiernick, Julie. "Whites Like Limited Integration." Ann Arbor News August 16, 1991 p. C.1-2.

Williams, Lena. "Crossing Over." Ann Arbor News May 16, 1990 p. B4.

Wright, Lawrence. "One Drop of Blood." The New Yorker July 25, 1994 p. 46-50.

Racial Understanding

Brigham, John C., Malpass, Roy S., and Bothwell, Robert K. "Cross-Racial Identification." Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin March 1989 p. 19-25.

"Children As Young as Three Have 'Complex Understanding of Race'." The University Record. Ann Arbor, MI. March 29, 1993 p. 9.

Hirschfield, Lawrence A. "On Acquiring social categories: Cognitive Development and Anthropological Wisdom." Man December 1988 p. 611-638.

Hirschfield, Lawrence A. "Discovering Social Difference: The Role of Appearance in the Development of Racial Awareness." Cognitive Psychology July 1993 p. 317-350.

Johnson, Oakley C. "The Negro-Caucasian Club: A History." Michigan Quarterly Review. Ann Arbor, MI. April 1969 v.8 no.2 p.97-105.

Liss, Marsha B., Sherman, Felicia, and Newman, Mary A. "Ethnic Awareness in Children: Not a Unitary Concept." The Journal of Genetic Psychology September 1983 p. 103-112.

Issues Specific to People of Color

African Americans

Chambers, John W. Jr., Clark, Tangela, and Dantzler, Leatha. "Perceived Attractiveness, Facial Features, and African Self-Consciousness." Journal of Black Psychology August 1994 p. 305-324.

Fefer, Mark D. "Should White Parents Be Allowed to Adopt Black Kids?" Glamour September 1991 p. 108.

Gates, Henry Louis. "A Response: Multiculturalism and its Discontents." The Black Scholar Winter 1994 p. 16-17.

Gonzalez, David. "For Afro-Amerasians, Tangled Emotions Surface." The New York Times November 17, 1992 p. C19 (N).

Harris, Ian, Torres, Jose B., and Allender, Dale. "The Responses of African American Men to Dominant Norms of Masculinity Within the United States." Sex Roles December 1994 p. 703-719.

Johnson, Penny R. and Joan F. Shireman. "A Longitudinal Study of Black Adoptions: Single Parent, Transracial, and Traditional." Social Work May/June 1986 p. 172-176.

Lee, Yueh Ting. "Ingroup Preference and Homogeneity Among African American and Chinese American Students." The Journal of Social Psychology April 1993 p. 225-235.

"The Meaning of Race: Black Voices, White Attitudes." Research News November-December 1987.

Misle, Barbara and Max Gates. "U-M Diary: A Black Perspective." Ann Arbor News February 14, 1988 p. A1+

"A Partial List of Scholarships." Ebony May 1990 p. 62-66.

Roberts, Robin. "'Ladies First': Queen Latifah's Afrocentric Feminist Music Video." African American Review Summer 1994 p. 245-257.

Watson, Susan. "Playboy's Pose Is An Insult To Blacks." Detroit Free Press May 2, 1990 p. 1B.

Weathers, Natalie R. "Braided Sculptures and Smokin' Combs: African-American Women's Hair-Culture." Sage Summer 1991 p. 58-61.

Asian Americans

Arnout, Susan. "What Makes Love Last: A Rare Interview With James Michners." McCalls February 1987 p. 166-172.

Barringer, Herbert et. al. "Asian and Pacific Islanders in The United States." Russell Sage Foundation: New York, 1993. p. 144-145.

Case, Tony. "Race Issues and Asian Journalists." Editor and Publisher September 12, 1992 p. 13-14.

Gonzalez, David. "For Afro-Amerasians, Tangled Emotions Surface." The New York Times November 17, 1992 p. C19 (N).

Grove, Kwai Julienne. "Identity Development in Interracial, Asian/White Late Adolescents: Must It Be So Problematic." Journal of Youth Adolescence volume 20 no. 6 1991 p. 617-628.

Iwata, Edward. "Race Without Face." San Francisco Focus May 1991 50-52+

Lee, Joann. "A Look at Asians as Portrayed in the News." Editor and Publisher April 30, 1994 p. 56+

Kantrowitz, Barbara et. al. "The Ultimate Assimilation." Newsweek November 24, 1986 p. 80.

Mengchee, Sharon. "Intermarriage and Ethnic Relations in Singapore." Journal of Marriage and the Family February 1988 p. 255-265.

Miller, Susan Katz. "Asian-Americans Bump Against Glass Ceilings." Science November 13, 1992 p. 1224-1225+

Murphy, Shigematsu, Stephen L. H. "The Voices of Amerasians: Ethnicity, Identity, and Empowerment in Interracial Japanese Americans." Dissertation: Harvard University 1987 243 pp.

Osawa, Chikako. "International Marriage: Window for Understanding." Japan Quarterly July-September 1991 p. 292-300.

Reid, T. R. "U. S. - Japan Custody Fights Gets Bitter." The Washington Post November 21, 1993 p. A32.

Solberg, V. Scott, Ritsma, Samira, and Davis, Betsy J. "Asian-American Students' Severity of Problems and Willingness to Seek Help From University Counseling Centers: Role of Previous Counseling Experience, Gender, and Ethnicity." Journal of Counseling Psychology July 1994 p. 275-279.

Stein, M. L. "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Report Charges Several Print and Broadcast News Organizations With Bias and Insensitivity to Asian Pacific-Americans." Editor and Publisher September 7, 1991 p. 14-15.

Stein, M. L. "Project Zinger: Report Examines Media Coverage of Asian Pacific-Americans." Editor and Publisher September 25, 1993 p. 22.

Suguro, Ed. "PANA Conference Presents World View of Interracial Marriage." Northwest Nikkei August 1993 p.5

Walsh, Joan. "Asian Women, Caucasian Men." Image December 2, 1990 11-16.

"War's postscript (Vietnamese Children of American GI's Want To Leave Vietnam)." Life July 1988 p. 38.

Wong, Morrison G. "A Look at Intermarriage Among the Chinese in the United States in 1980." Sociological Perspectives 1989 p. 87-107.

Latino Americans

Alvarez, Julie. "Black Behind the Ears." Essence February 1993 p. 42, 129.

DeMaio, Theresa J., Campanelli, Pamela C., and Martin, Elizabeth. "Context Effects For Census Measures of Hispanic Race and Origin." The Public Opinion Quarterly Winter 1990 p. 551-566.

Kaminsky, Amy. "Gender, Race, Raza." Feminist Studies Spring 1994 p. 7-31.

Massey, Douglas S. and Denton, Nancy A. "Racial Identity Among Caribbean Hispanics: The Effect of Double Minority Status on Residential Segregation." American Sociological Review October 1989 p. 790-808.

Melville, Margarita B. "Hispanics: Race, Class, or Ethnicity?" The Journal of Ethnic Studies Spring 1988 p. 67-83.

Rodriguez, Clara E. "Race, Culture, and Latino 'otherness' in the 1980 Census." Social Science Quarterly December 1992 p. 930-937.

Romero, Gloria J. "'No Se Raje, Chicanita': Some Thoughts on Race, Class, and Gender in the Classroom." Aztlan Spring/Fall 1991 p. 203-218.

Santiago, Roberto. "Black and Latino." Essence November 1989 p. 12

Native Americans

Egan, Timothy. "A Cultural Gap May Swallow a Child." The New York Times October 12, 1993 p. 8 (N) p. 16 (L).

Forbes, Jack D. "The Manipulation of Race, Caste, and Identification: Classifying Afro Americans, Native Americans, and Red-Black People." The Journal of Ethnic Studies volume 17 no. 4 p. 1-51.

Gould, Janice. "Disobedience (in Language) in Texts by Lesbian Native Americans." Ariel January 1994 p. 32-44.

"Native American Literatures: Pedagogies for Engaging Student Writings." American Quarterly December 1993 p. 596-630.

Rainwater, Catherine. "'Wait Till 2050': Native Americans Recovering the Future." College Literature June 1993 p. 214-218.

Sandefur, Gary D. "American Indian Migration and Economic Opportunities." International Migration Review volume 20 no. 1 p. 55-68.

Sandefur, Gary D. and Trudy McKinnell. "American Indian Intermarriage." Social Science Research 1986 volume 15 p. 347-371.

Smith, Dean Howard. "The Issue of Compatability Between Cultural Integrity and Economic Development Among Native American Tribes." American Indian Culture and Research Journal v. 18 no. 2 p. 177-205.

Books about Interracial & Multi-Cultural People

Bagley, Christopher. International and Transracial Adoptions: A Mental Health Perspective. Brookfield: Avebury, 1993.

Barbara, Augustin. Marriage Across Frontiers. Philadelphia: Multilingual Matters, 1989.

Bode, Janet. Different Worlds: Interracial and Cross-Cultural Dating. New York: F. Watts, 1989.

Billingsley, Andrew. Climbing Jacob's Ladder. New York: Simon and Schuster, 1992. (Chapter 11: "Black and White Together: Trends in Interracial Marriage" p. 245-261)

Brown, Yasim A. and Anne Montague. The Colour of Love: Mixed Race Relationships. London: Virago, 1992.

Camper, Carol (ed.). Miscegenation Blues: Voices of Mixed Race Women. Toronto: Sister Vision, 1994.

Forbes, Jack D. Africans and Native Americans: The Language of Race and the Evolution of Red-Black Peoples. Urbana: University of Illinois Press, 1993.

Frakenburg, Ruth. White Women, Race Matters: The Social Construction of Whiteness. Minneapolis: University of Minnesota Press, 1993.

Funderburg, Lise. Black, White, Other: Biracial Americans Talk About Race and Identity. New York: W. Morrow and Co., 1994.

Haizlip, Shirlee Taylor. The Sweeter the Juice. New York: Simon & Schuster, 1994.

Hamilton, H.J. Belton. Christmas and 33 Years Inside an Interracial Family. West Linn, Or.: The Author, 1990.

Harrington, Walt. Crossing: A White Man's Journey Into Black America. New York: Harper Collins, 1992.

Hirsch, Arnold R. & Joseph Logsdon. Creole New Orleans: Race and Americanization. Baton Rouge and London: Louisiana State University Press, 1992.

Inside the Mixed Marriage: Accounts of Changing Attitudes, Patterns, and Perceptions of Cross- Cultural and Interracial Marriages. Lanham, Md.: University Press of America, 1994.

Jones, Lisa. Bulletproof Diva: Tales of Race, Sex, and Hair. New York: Doubleday, 1994.

Katz, William Loren. Proudly Red and Black: Stories of African and Native Americans. New York: Atheneum, 1993.

Lauber, Lynn. 21 Sugar Street. New York: Norton, 1993.

Locke, Alain LeRoy. Race Contacts and Interracial Relations: Lectures on the Theory and Practice of Race. Washington, D.C.: Howard University Press, 1992.

Mathabane, Mark. Love in Black and White: The Triumph of Love Over Prejudice and Taboo. New York: Harper Collins, 1992.

Mc Coy, Ruth. Transracial and Inracial Adoptees: The Adolescent Years. Springfield, Ill.: Thomas, 1983.

Neufeld, John. Edgar Allan. New York: New American Library, 1968.

Porterfield, Ernest. Black and White Mixed Marriages. Chicago: Nelson-Hall, 1978.

Reddy, Maureen T. Crossing the Color Line: Race, Parenting, and Culture. New Brunswick: Rutgers University Press, 1994.

Register, Cheri. "Are Those Kids Yours?": American Families with Children Adopted from Other Countries. New York: Free Press, 1991.

Root, Maria. Racially Mixed People in America. Newbury Park, California: Sage Publications, 1992.

Russell, Kathy. The Color Complex: The Politics of Skin Color Among African Americans. New York: Hartcourt Bruce Jovanich, 1992.

Simon, Rita James. Adoption, Race, and Identity: From Infancy through Adolescence. New York: Praeger, 1992.

Simon, Rita James. Transracial Adoption and Their Families: A Study of Identity and Commitment. New York: Praeger, 1987.

Smith, Sandra Lee. Coping With Cross-Cultural and Interracial Relationships. New York: Rosen Publishing Group, 1990.

Spickard, Paul R. Mixed Blood: Intermarriage and Ethnic Identity in Twentieth Century America. Madison, Wisconsin: University of Wisconsin Press, 1989.

Tenzer, Lawrence Raymond. A Completely New Look at Interracial Sexuality: Public Opinion and Select Commentaries. Manahawkin, NJ.: Scholars' Pub. House, 1990.

Tizard, Barbara. Black, White, or Mixed Race ?: Race and Racism in the Lives of Young People of Mixed Parentage. New York: Routledge, 1993.

Western Women: Their Land, Their Lives. Albuquerque: University of New Mexico Press, 1988.

Wheeler, Gordon B. Black California: The History of African-Americans in the Golden State. New York: Hippcrene Books, 1992.

Wilson, Anne. Mixed Race Children: A Study of Identity. Boston, Allen and Unwin, 1987.

Zack, Naomi. Race and Mixed Race. Philadelphia: Temple University Press, 1993.

Periodicals Dedicated to Interracial Issues

AMEA Networking News. c/o Connie Hannah 833 Mt. Pleasant RD. Chesapeake, VA 23320.

Interrace: The Source for Interracial Living. P.O. Box 15566 Beverly Hills, CA 90209.

Interracial Classified. P.O. Box 185 College Point, NY 11356-0185.

Interracial Club of Buffalo Newsletter. P.O. Box 400 Amherst Branch, Buffalo, NY 14226.

New People: The Journal for the Human Race. P.O. Box 47490 Oak Park, MI 48237.

Society for Interracial Families Newsletter 23399 Evergreen, Suite 2222 Southfield, MI 48075.

Compiled by Valarie Burton Ashby, Karen Downing, Ericka Matthews, Miriam G. Willard, and Alysse Jordan; updated June 1995.